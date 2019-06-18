|
Rita Ann Cruise
Fort Collins - Rita Ann Cruise, 71, died peacefully at home in her sleep on June 15, 2019. She courageously battled Wegener's Disease for several years. She was a devoted daughter and wife, caring sister, loyal friend, and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was born on June 26, 1947 in Fort Collins, Colorado to parents John Ralph and Irene E. (Olsen) Peterson.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carolyn Wessels (Larry). She is survived by her husband Tom, sons Kevin (Jody) Drager, Gary Drager, stepsons William Cruise and David Cruise (Tam Browneller), stepdaughters Deb Blecha and Kit Cruise, grandchildren, Morgan, Kylla, Lexi, Nikki, Joe, Jeff, Jake, Justin, , two great grandchildren, sisters Jeannette Hamilton (Richard) and Cinda Heisel, Aunt Barbara Bock, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rita attended schools in Fort Collins and graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1965. Additionally, she graduated from Colorado Business College in 1967. She worked at the Women's Dean's Office at Colorado State University and First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins. Later she worked at North Park State Bank in addition to other jobs in Fort Collins.
Rita married Tom Cruise on November 18, 1975 and made North Park Colorado their home for more than 35 years. They started a registered Gelbvieh cattle operation and sold bulls to commercial cattlemen. They showed and promoted bulls and females at the National Western Stock Show in Denver and the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City. They were active in hay production and transportation. After retirement, Rita and Tom purchased a fifth wheel camper and spent most of their winters in Portland, Texas. They had numerous friends in the area.
Rita found joy in spending time with her children, sisters and friends. She had much happiness and pride in all of her grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends.
A funeral will be held at Allnutt Funeral Home, 650 W. Drake Rd., in Fort Collins, Colorado on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. An onsite reception will take place afterwards.
Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 18 to June 19, 2019