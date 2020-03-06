|
|
Robert Bormuth
Fort Collins - Robert Lee Bormuth, 85, peacefully took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven with Jesus on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He fought a 1-1/2 year battle with mesothelioma.
Bob spent the majority of his teaching career at Greeley Central High School starting in 1965. There Bob taught math and was an assistant coach in football, track and head coach in cross-country and wrestling.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60-years, Maxine Bormuth, two daughters Shelley Knutsen and Becky (Mike) Guthrie, also, grandson Casey Knutsen, sister-in-law RoyAnn Bormuth, and nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna (Jim) Dugger, and brother William Bormuth.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 12th at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover St., Fort Collins, CO. A luncheon will be served following the service.
See the Allnutt web site for full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020