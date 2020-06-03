Robert "Bob" Bryner
Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" Bryner, age 75, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. He is survived by Connie Weindel; one son Ken; two daughters Dee and Bobbi; three brothers Merle, Ron, and Bill; two sisters Lu and Paulette.
Join us for a celebration of life at G5 Brewpub in Severance on June 13, 2020, at 3 o'clock.
For full obituary, go to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" Bryner, age 75, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. He is survived by Connie Weindel; one son Ken; two daughters Dee and Bobbi; three brothers Merle, Ron, and Bill; two sisters Lu and Paulette.
Join us for a celebration of life at G5 Brewpub in Severance on June 13, 2020, at 3 o'clock.
For full obituary, go to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.