Robert "Bob" Bryner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Bryner

Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" Bryner, age 75, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. He is survived by Connie Weindel; one son Ken; two daughters Dee and Bobbi; three brothers Merle, Ron, and Bill; two sisters Lu and Paulette.

Join us for a celebration of life at G5 Brewpub in Severance on June 13, 2020, at 3 o'clock.

For full obituary, go to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved