Robert Harold Sage


1940 - 2019
Robert Harold Sage Obituary
Robert Harold Sage

Windsor - Robert Harold Sage, aka "Bob" or "Sage", 79, of Windsor, Colorado, passed away on September 5th, with his loving wife, Bonnie McCrea at his side. Born in Pottsville, PA on July 5, 1940, Robert was the son of George and Eva (Greenawalt) Sage of Pennsylvania.

Sage loved his wife Bonnie, his family, his dogs. He was a good friend and listener, always lending a supportive ear to anyone in need at any time of day or night. He loved kids and was an inspiring teacher and counselor. Sage had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller with a knack to make people laugh.

Sage is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie McCrea; daughter Samantha Hall, her husband Doug and three grandchildren Jacob, Elizabeth and Sammy; sister Sally Jean and brother-in-law Tony Weisacosky, all of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law Patricia Ann Sage, of Montana and many friends. Robert Sage is proceeded in death by his brother Thomas Arthur Sage and his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Sage's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Christian Church, 530 Walnut St., Windsor, followed by light lunch at the church. Memorial services and condolences can be found at www.marksfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 15, 2019
