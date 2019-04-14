|
Robert Kenneth Garcia
Fort Collins - Robert Kenneth Garcia, 54, went to be with his Lord, Monday, April 8th, unexpectedly in Fort Collins, CO, surrounded by family and friends.
Robert was born January 31, 1965 in Cheyenne, WY to Robert and Diana Garcia.
He married his high school sweetheart, Candace Dolph on June 15, 1991. They lived in Fort Collins where they had two wonderful children. He also had three grandchildren that he adored.
Robert attended East High in Cheyenne and then he attended LCCC and AIMS. He enjoyed music, traveling and sports; especially his children's.
He worked for Varsity Contractors from 1983-1994 as the area and district manager. Then NSC for two years, System 1 from 1998-2012 as the Vice President. From 2014-2018 he worked for the Thompson School District as the Custodial Coordinator.
He attended SEAS Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Robert is survived by his mother, Diana Garcia; wife, Candace Dolph-Garcia; daughter, Candra (Justin) Myers; son, Brendan Garcia; grandchildren, Alexander, Sophia, and Quinn.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Viewing will be Tuesday from 10 am until 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Vigil for the Deceased will be 5:00 p.m., Tuesday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Funeral Liturgy will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheyenne. Interment to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
There will be an open house April 19th from 6-9 p.m., at the Rigden Farm Barn in Fort Collins.
Condolences to www.wrcfuneral.com
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019