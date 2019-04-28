|
|
Robert L. Becker, Sr.
Fort Collins - Robert L. Becker, Sr. passed away on Sunday evening, April 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Robert, a retired farmer was 85 years old and lived east of Fort Collins his entire life.
If you asked Robert about his most life altering event, he'd probably pick his courtship and marriage to Shirley Chang Wah Yick in 1956 while they were both stationed at Ft. Riley, KS. Robert remained steadfastly devoted to the vivacious, fun-loving, hard-working Shirley until her death in 2013.
Almost as significant would be the birth of their three children, Debra, Pamela and Robert, Jr. and the welcome arrival of their 5 grandchildren, Leslie, Jennifer, Brooke, Joshua and Nicholas. Family was important to Robert and he was quietly proud of every accomplishment, every achievement.
Robert was not without achievements of his own. He successfully farmed, in the early years with Shirley's help and then later in full partnership with his best friend and son, Bob. He was an elected member of the Poudre Valley Co-op Board of Directors serving for close to 20 years. On Tuesday nights he could be found at the bowling alley; Robert was recognized by the FCUSBC for participating in league bowling for over 50 consecutive years. Another honor came his way when he was inducted into the Colorado ASA Hall of Honor for his contributions as a softball player and as a sponsor in men's fast pitch and women's slow pitch softball. Many people remember his smiling face in the stands as he cheered for one of the County Line Farm teams.
Illness struck suddenly; Robert was first hospitalized in September 2018. Doctors struggled to identify the cause of his respiratory failure. He never regained his full health. During the seemingly endless doctor visits, physical therapy sessions, tests and procedures, Robert remained both cheerful and hopeful. Even on the morning before he died, he teased his nurses and had a smile for his children.
Robert leaves a family who mourns him deeply. His daughter, Debra Waters. His daughter, Pam Brown and grandsons, Josh and Nick Brown. His son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Vickie Becker and granddaughters, Jennifer and Leslie Becker. Robert's extended family includes his sister and brother in law, Mary and Jim Donnel and sister and brother in law, Ruth and Gary Burley.
He leaves us to join his beloved wife, Shirley, adored granddaughter, Brooke and dear friend and son-in-law, Dennis.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 916 W Prospect Rd., Fort Collins. Robert's family invites you to join them for the service and coffee and dessert afterwards. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 28, 2019