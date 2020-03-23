|
|
Robert L. Franz
Former Larimer County resident, Robert L. Franz passed away March 16, 2020 at his home in San Diego, CA after a long illness.
Robert was born May 26, 1948 in Fort Collins to Lee & Paula Franz, long time residents of Larimer county.
Robert graduated Fort Collins high in 1965 & attended CSU for 2 years before joining the US Navy serving his country 23 years.
He was a good friend and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane of Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020