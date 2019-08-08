|
|
Robert Lee Swanstrom
Fort Collins - Robert Lee Swanstrom, 87, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the UC Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
He was born May 3, 1932, near Hedrick, Iowa, to John and Fern Swanstrom. He graduated from Hedrick High School in 1950. He married Ruth Osterfoss in 1952, and together they had four sons. They farmed together until they divorced in 1973. Bob moved to Colorado and worked for Graves Dairy for some years before taking a job with the City of Greeley Water Management. He married Patricia Askelson November 14, 1982, in Loveland, and they enjoyed 35 years together before she passed September 26, 2018.
Bob spent his early years farming near Ottumwa and Hedrick. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year by the Ottumwa Jaycees in 1964. He and Ruth were both pilots, involved in International Flying Farmers, and loved to travel with their sons to conventions in their Cessna 172. Bob enjoyed working on his sons' and grandson's farm when he visited.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1953-1954, patrolling the heavily mined DMZ at night with dogs trained to detect anyone trying to cross. From this service he grew to love dogs, and he and Pat nurtured numerous fur children.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia, his parents, brothers Ronal and Gerald, and sisters Naomi Wells and Norma Young. He is survived by sons Jim and Roy, of Fort Collins, Ron (Bridget) of Ottumwa, Iowa, Jay (Michelle) of Keota, Iowa, and stepsons Steve (Dawn) Askelson, of Loveland, and Doug Askelson, of Kamas, Utah; grandchildren Tesia, Joshua and Eric (Kim) Swanstrom, Carissa (Will) Ortman, Alex (Heather) Swanstrom, Victoria (Justin) Rusch, Emily (Ethan) Nannenga, Elise and Joseph Swanstrom, step grandchildren Gregory (Melissa) Yabsley, Joelle and Brittany Askelson, and Dillon Cole; great grandchildren Scarlett and Conrad Swanstrom, Selene, Riley and Stefan Swanstrom, and Silas Nanennga. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held August 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019