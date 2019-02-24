|
Robert "Bob" Lynch
Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" Hugh Lynch 86, of Fort Collins, formerly of Colorado Springs, died February 17, 2019 in Loveland.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter, Maureen; son, Kevin; and older brother, Richard. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Lynch; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Bernie Lynch; many nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog. Bob's family would like to acknowledge and thank North Shore Health and Rehab and Pathways Hospice for the amazing care they provided.
Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m., February 28th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read Bob's full obituary and to share with his family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 24, 2019