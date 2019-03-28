|
|
Robert Mayhoffer
Fort Collins - Robert Mayhoffer, former resident of Louisville, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Collins Colorado, on Thursday March 21st 2019, with his loving family by his side, he was 63 years old. Robert Patrick Mayhoffer was born on March 17th 1956 in Denver, Colorado and was the son of Kathleen and John Mayhoffer. Robert was only 4 years old when his mother died and he was later raised by his step-mother Jeane Mayhoffer.
Robert grew up in Wheat Ridge and graduated from high school in 1974. He later attended BYU, where he graduated with a degree in agriculture. He loved music and was gifted in playing piano and trumpet. Robert was a farmer his whole life and had a love of the outdoors. He loved taking care of his livestock, his faithful dogs and farming his land. He was an enthusiastic football fan and supported BYU, Notre Dame and the Denver Broncos. As his grandmother and parents grew older, Robert was a loving caretaker and cherished the times he spent with them.
On October 28th 2006, Robert married the love of his life Jane, who he originally met in the UK in 1977 when he was on his mission there. They were married in the same church that Robert will have his funeral service, the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints in Louisville.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents, step-mother, older sister Isabella and a younger brother known only as Baby Mayhoffer. Surviving family members include his loving wife Jane, step-children Martin and his fiancee Krystie, Stephen and wife Lorna and Andrew and wife Sandra, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Leanah and husband Rick, brother David and wife Tami and their families.
Robert's funeral service will be held on Thursday March 28th at 11.00am at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Louisville. Viewing for family is between 10:00-10.20am, and for friends between 10:20 and 10:50. The graveside service will follow at Green Mountain Cemetery Boulder. Luncheon will be served after returning to the church.
Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.darrellhowemortuary.com Robert's family suggest memorials be sent in his name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019