Robert "Bob" Theodoratus

Robert "Bob" Theodoratus Obituary
Robert "Bob" Theodoratus

Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" James Theodoratus, died 22 August, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kay Uribe-Theodoratus, his daughters, Sarah and Mia, and his son, Demetri, plus his siblings Alice, George, Dorothea and several nieces. No memorial services are planned at this time. Donations can be made in his name to the Larimer County Food Bank. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary and share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019
