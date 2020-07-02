Robert Tobin
Fort Collins - Robert "Bob" Dean Tobin passed away unexpectedly from congestive heart failure on May 12, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Bob was born on June 22, 1954 to John and Edie Tobin in Fort Collins, Colorado. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mesa State College and began his career in the hospitality industry. Throughout his career, he held various positions in the industry including Arby's where he was Vice President of Operations for several years. He was a valued employee and was proud of his achievement of winning Franchisee Operator of the Year.
Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, and Fort Collins history. He was an excellent cook and known for his green chili recipe that has been shared with family, friends and enjoyed by many. He loved showing off pictures of his grandson and was looking forward to the arrival of another grandchild in October.
He is survived by his mother Edie Tobin of Ft. Collins, sons, Cameron (Lindsay) of Springfield, MO; Sean (Amanda) of St. Louis, MO; and Braden (Brandon) of St. Louis, MO; brother John (Dee) of Florida; sister Mary of Utah; grandson, Holden of Springfield, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11am, July 10, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Please leave a memory or condolence for the family online at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
.