Robert Weber
Fort Collins - Robert 'Rob' H. Weber Jr. of Fort Collins passed away on July 15th, 2020 at 69 years old. Born and raised in southern New Jersey, he moved to Fort Collins as a young man, where he ultimately resided for the remainder of his life. He attended Bridgeton High School where he was class president, then attended Salem College in West Virginia, where he was also class president, American University in Washington D.C. and ultimately Regis University in Denver, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in business administration. He was a firefighter for over twenty-three years from 1974 to 1997 for Poudre Fire Authority, retiring as a Fire Captain. He was larger than life, a mountain man, and world traveler, the loudest voice in every room with a wry sense of humor. He was extremely well-read and seemed to have a vast knowledge of everything from wildlife to astronomy to local history. He always had a fun fact to share or a crazy story to tell. Rob was known for giving out the most eccentric gifts at random times and for always having unique foods to try. He was the kind of guy who made you feel special and who challenged you to try new things and think outside the box. He will be deeply missed by his many family and friends. Rob is survived by his sister Linda (Raviley), brothers Jeff and Pete (Jill) Weber, nephew Elliot, and nieces Emily, Kerrye, Kelsey, Christina, and Shelly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ee-Ah-Kee!
Donations in his memory can be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at firehero.org
