Robert (Bob) Widdows
Robert (Bob) Widdows passed away on February 29th, 2020 at the VA hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was 90 years old. Bob was born in Denver Colorado, March of 1929. He grew up in Fort Collins where his family had been since the late 1800's. He spent the last 25 years of his life living on the Isla de la Piedra, Mazatlán. He started vacationing there in the 70's and decided it would be the right place to retire.
He is survived by Josefina, his wife, and his 6 children; Judy, Cheryl, Kathy, Robin, Mark and Mary. Bob was proud to share he has 55 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren!
Bob owned several businesses in Fort Collins Colorado, Furniture World and Widdows Sew Vac were around for the longest time.
Bob was an adventurer, loved to travel and help others. He hosted yearly pig roasts for the orphans in Mazatlán Mexico and every year on the 4th of July in Fort Collins he would park his camper at the park and would offer everyone who walked by to stop and have something to eat. He did not care if it was the college president or a homeless person. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Due to the ongoing Covid issues, a Celebration of Life Will be delayed until there is a time to meet safely. The family will post a notice at that time.
In the meantime, a Facebook page was created for family and friends to post memories, photos and share adventures they had with Bob! https://www.facebook.com/groups/684899958927088