1/
Robert (Bob) Widdows
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Widdows

Robert (Bob) Widdows passed away on February 29th, 2020 at the VA hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was 90 years old. Bob was born in Denver Colorado, March of 1929. He grew up in Fort Collins where his family had been since the late 1800's. He spent the last 25 years of his life living on the Isla de la Piedra, Mazatlán. He started vacationing there in the 70's and decided it would be the right place to retire.

He is survived by Josefina, his wife, and his 6 children; Judy, Cheryl, Kathy, Robin, Mark and Mary. Bob was proud to share he has 55 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren!

Bob owned several businesses in Fort Collins Colorado, Furniture World and Widdows Sew Vac were around for the longest time.

Bob was an adventurer, loved to travel and help others. He hosted yearly pig roasts for the orphans in Mazatlán Mexico and every year on the 4th of July in Fort Collins he would park his camper at the park and would offer everyone who walked by to stop and have something to eat. He did not care if it was the college president or a homeless person. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Due to the ongoing Covid issues, a Celebration of Life Will be delayed until there is a time to meet safely. The family will post a notice at that time.

In the meantime, a Facebook page was created for family and friends to post memories, photos and share adventures they had with Bob! https://www.facebook.com/groups/684899958927088




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved