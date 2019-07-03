|
Rodney Lee Seleen
Fort Collins - Rodney L. Seleen, 86, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2019 in Park County, CO.
He was born January 30, 1933 in MN to the late Arthur and Ruth Seleen. He graduated from Washburn High School in Richfield, MN in 1951. He served in the US Air Force from 1952-1956. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at Warren AFB in Cheyenne. There he met his future bride Wilma Cole of Eaton, CO. They were married on December 18, 1954. The loved each and cherished each other for over 62 years until her death in September 2017. Rodney continued his military career until 1956 when he returned from France. Rodney and Wilma had three children, Glenn, Gail and Gregory.
He started his career with Miller Bros Trucking from 1960-1968. In 1968 Rod and Wilma decided to start a new adventure of business ownership by purchasing Arnold Transfer & Storage in Fort Morgan. They sold the business in 1975. He became a partner with his good friend Roy Dean, purchasing a Goodyear Tire Store in 1975. He finalized his career as an Entrepreneur from 1988-1999 as a franchisee of Coustic-Glo Cleaning Services. Rodney was a member of the Optimist Club from 1968-1980. In his later years, Rodney picked up the hobby of fishing and camping, which became his passion. He was an avid Broncos fan, even having season tickets in the 70's and 80's.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Wilma L. Seleen; brother, Kenneth Seleen; sister, Sharon Engelhart; daughter-in-law, Alisa Seleen; and his parents.
Rodney is survived by: sons, Glenn Seleen (Karen) and Gregory Seleen (Colleen); daughter, Gail Seleen; grandchildren, Ashley (James), Brandi (Jonathan), Nicole, Serena (Cody), Sarah, Ben, Megan, Kate and Jennifer (Darwin) along with 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Ave, Greeley, CO.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Alpha Center-Fort Collins, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 3 to July 7, 2019