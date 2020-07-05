Rodney (Rocky) Sterling Fisher
Fort Collins - Rodney (Rocky) Sterling Fisher, age 88 of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Saratoga, CA and Stockton, CA passed away on June 30th. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Thomas Fisher.
Rod lived a long and fulfilling life on his own terms; he passed the same way. Rod was born in Gap, PA, attended high school in Springfield, PA and graduated from Gettysburg College where he was an active member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Gettysburg College. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army immediately after college.
He was set up on a blind date with his late wife, Ginny while in Tulsa, OK when he was in town on a sales trip. They were married for 52 years. He loved sports and was an avid athlete playing tennis and then golf in his retirement years as an active member of Brookside Country Club in Stockton, CA, achieving the ultimate golfing goal - a hole in one. Rod and his wife, Ginny traveled extensively during their retirement years with trips to Alaska, New Zealand, Thailand, Canada and Europe.
He is survived by daughters Kim Fisher of Fort Collins, CO, Sherry Schroeder of Seattle, WA, son-in-law John and granddaughters Madeline and Emma Schroeder also of Seattle.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado. https://pathways-care.org/