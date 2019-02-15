Services
Fort Collins - Roger G. Gunlikson, 78, of Fort Collins, died peacefully with his daughters by his side February 13, 2019. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church with interment following in Grandview Cemetery.

Roger graduated from Cut Bank High School, MT in 1958 and received his bachelors in business administration from Adams State College in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for Exxon from 1964-1966, graduating from the Colorado School of Banking and working for the First National Bank for 40 years, retiring in 2006. Roger volunteered at Larimer County Food Bank and the National Parks Service since 1970.

Surviving are daughters, Lori Fulks and her husband, Kevin; Nicole Wingard and her husband Cody; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Rod Gunlikson. He was predeceased by his wife, Dottie Gunlikson and a daughter, Deanna Weitzel.

The family would like to thank The Suites and Pathways Hospice for their love and support.

