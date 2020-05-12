Services
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
View Map
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Nickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Nickerson


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Nickerson Obituary
Roger Nickerson

Fort Collins - Roger Nickerson died at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Roger was born to Clifford and Ruby Nickerson in Fort Collins on October 2, 1950. He attended Fort Collins schools and graduated from Ft Collins High in 1969. He worked as a cook and then manager at the Charco Broiler for many years. He then became a machinist and worked for Woodward Governor Co. until his forced retirement in 1995 due to health issues. He was raised in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ft Collins and in later years became more spiritual than religious. Roger loved to hunt and fish, was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan, enjoyed many trips in his Motorhome to visit his brother in Texas. Last year he visited Disney World and a trip to Iowa. Survivors include his loving partner of 25 years, Donna Myhr, children Jonathan and Krista of Aurora, Melissa (Brett) Myhr-Stout of Ft Collins and Dan (Mikaya) Wiedeman of Scottsbluff, NE, brother Clifford Nickerson of Sherman, Texas and 6 grandchildren Sierra, Kenton, Devin, Dougie, Lee and Bethany. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Jerry Remington and step-daughter Jody Hitchens. There will be a visitation at Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St #1 from 3 to 5 on Thursday, May14, 2020 for those wishing to view Mr. Nickerson. Please respect social distancing and wear a facemask. A private family service will be held and burial will be private. A public service will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted. Please sign the guestbook and leave a condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 12 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -