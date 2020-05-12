|
Roger Nickerson
Fort Collins - Roger Nickerson died at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Roger was born to Clifford and Ruby Nickerson in Fort Collins on October 2, 1950. He attended Fort Collins schools and graduated from Ft Collins High in 1969. He worked as a cook and then manager at the Charco Broiler for many years. He then became a machinist and worked for Woodward Governor Co. until his forced retirement in 1995 due to health issues. He was raised in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ft Collins and in later years became more spiritual than religious. Roger loved to hunt and fish, was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan, enjoyed many trips in his Motorhome to visit his brother in Texas. Last year he visited Disney World and a trip to Iowa. Survivors include his loving partner of 25 years, Donna Myhr, children Jonathan and Krista of Aurora, Melissa (Brett) Myhr-Stout of Ft Collins and Dan (Mikaya) Wiedeman of Scottsbluff, NE, brother Clifford Nickerson of Sherman, Texas and 6 grandchildren Sierra, Kenton, Devin, Dougie, Lee and Bethany. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Jerry Remington and step-daughter Jody Hitchens. There will be a visitation at Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St #1 from 3 to 5 on Thursday, May14, 2020 for those wishing to view Mr. Nickerson. Please respect social distancing and wear a facemask. A private family service will be held and burial will be private. A public service will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted. Please sign the guestbook and leave a condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 12 to May 17, 2020