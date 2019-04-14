|
Roger Stengaard
Fort Collins - Roger Scott Stengaard, age 66, passed away 4/10/19 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born July 1, 1952 in Loveland to Naomi and Earl Stengaard. He was raised in Loveland and graduated from Loveland High School.
Before retirement in 2010, Roger was a Mac Tool Distributor. His hobbies included 4-Wheeling and he was an avid sports fan. He spent many hours in the shop working on various projects and he shared many years with his beloved dog Hoss.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Aguayo, niece Stephanie Stengaard, nephew Scott (Lisa and Gabriel) Stengaard, sister in law Wyvonna Stengaard, sister in law Colleen Stengaard, and several cousins from Iowa.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi Stengaard, Earl Stengaard, Brother Darwin Stengaard, and Brother Richard Stengaard.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Pathways Hospice. There will be a private celebration of life in the summer of 2019. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019