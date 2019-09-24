|
Ronald Alan Baker
Loveland - Ronald Alan Baker was born July 20, 1943, in Greely, CO, the son of Francis James Baker and Thelma Hazel (Sear) Baker. As a child in a military family, Ron grew up on military posts including: USAG Kaiserslautern, Germany; Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah; Fort McClellan, Anniston, AL; Fort Detrick, Frederick, MD, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1966 with BS degrees in Civil Engineering and Accounting.
On February 18, 1967, Ron married his college sweetheart, Lynne, before enlisting in the United States Army, with basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and Officer Candidate School at Fort Belvoir, VA. Active duty years were spent at Fort Riley, KS, continuing with military service in the US Army Reserve 416th Engineer Command, retiring as a colonel on July 20, 2003.
Ron and Lynne moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1972 where he began his career at CSU Facilities Engineering. He was a Licensed Professional Engineer. Ron retired as Director of Facilities Management at CSU in 2002.
Ron was a member of the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). He owned and flew a Cessna P210 and a German made Grob 109B motor glider. He loved flying, followed closely by golfing, with his bag of custom fit PXG clubs! He was also a member of the Fort Collins Rotary After Work club.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne; sons James (Angel) of Birmingham, AL, and Robert of Boston, MA; grandchildren Bella Grace, Ben, and Bo; and sister Linda (Gary) Horsley of Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his beautiful baby girl, Deborah Lynne, who died at the age of three, and his mother and father.
A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 at 12:00pm (noon) at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526. A reception will be held following the service in the Allnutt reception room. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rotary Foundation at www.rotary.org/en/donate. Notifications sent through this online form may be directed to [email protected] Checks may be mailed to: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693.
Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019