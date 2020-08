Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald D. Vasquez



Fort Collins - A viewing will be held at Legacy Church, 600 9th Street on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. The Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 9:30 am. A Funeral Service will follow at Bethel Family Praise Center, 19950 County Road 78, Eaton Colorado on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11:30 am.









