Ronald Frank Bailer



Loveland - Ronald Frank Bailer, 63, of Loveland, died Nov. 6 at Medical Center of the Rockies after suffering a stroke and a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis.



Born in Missouri, April 15, 1957, to Betty Jean and Richard Bailer, the family moved to Boulder when he was 3. He grew up roaming the Flatirons and always felt at home in the mountains.



Ron had a big brain and big heart that he opened to friends, family and dozens of rescue cats and dogs that filled his life with joy.



He was an inventor, builder, dreamer, lover of people and teacher. He loved learning new things and sharing his knowledge with others. Ron always had a new project on the drawing board, many that never came to fruition as his multiple sclerosis worsened.



A proud geek, he loved reading, science, technology and macaroni and cheese.



He had a mischievous streak that was encouraged and aided by a close group of friends. His goofy wit made him a favorite with children, especially his niece and nephews, Paul, Colin and Sarah Johnson.



After graduating from Fairview High School in 1975, where he played saxophone in the marching band, he moved to Alamosa to attend Adams State College.



He nurtured his passion for photography and radio at Adams State, where he was a photographer for the campus newspaper. His real education at Adams came at KASF-FM, the campus radio station where he served as general manager and where he spent more time than he did in class.



He loved hiking and camping and spent summers during college working as a seasonal U.S. park ranger at the Great Sand Dunes National Monument (now a national park).



His career as a broadcast engineer began in the San Luis Valley where he worked for several radio stations. He moved to Greeley in 1980 and spent the next 20 years as chief engineer at KUNC-FM.



While at KUNC he helped expand the station's reach by building translators from the eastern plains to mountain towns.



In the mid-80s, he married Karen Fischer. The marriage ended in divorce in 1994.



That same year he reunited with his college girlfriend, Pat Ferrier.



Ron retired in 2000 after MS increasingly robbed him of his mobility and eventually his independence. He continued to consult and design control rooms and translator networks for small public radio stations who couldn't afford full-time engineers, including KRFC-FM in Fort Collins in its infancy.



He loved driving, flying and snowmobiling around the state for the stations. Friends have said RF (radio frequency) is an art, and Ron was an artist.



Ron fulfilled a lifelong dream in 1996 when he designed and built a home in LaSalle with Pat and cadre of devoted and skilled friends and family. He and Pat were married on the deck of their home in 1999.



In 2004, after the death of Ron's father, they moved back to the mountains to a family cabin he helped build in Glacier View Meadows in Livermore in the 1980s. The cabin and Glacier View held a special place in his heart.



He and Pat divorced in 2019 and his declining health forced him to leave the mountain and move to Loveland, closer to medical care.



He is survived by his brother Robert (Carol) Bailer of Clayton, North Carolina; sister Mary Ann (Gary) Johnson of Buena Vista, Colorado, nephews Peter and David Bailer; Paul and Colin Johnson of Denver and Sarah Johnson of Buena Vista, ex-wife, Pat Ferrier of Fort Collins, and special friends Tom Falgien and Cynthia Wieme of Denver, Erin Olofson and Claire Pitkin of Greeley and Joseph Haefeli, formerly of Greeley.



Bohlender Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store