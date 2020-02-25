|
Ronald K. Maeda
Ronald K. Maeda died February 17, 2020 at UC Health, Aurora, after a brief illness. He was born June 19, 1942 to Kiyoye and James Maeda in Merced, CA, en route to the Japanese-American internment camp at Amache. His hometown was Walnut Grove, CA. He graduated from Courtland High School (CA), Sacramento City College, and the University of Northern Colorado. He served in the United States Air Force, and was employed by United Airlines, Eastman Kodak, Colorado Aerotech, and Alpine Cabinet Company. He lived near Windsor since 1973. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Marcia, daughter Karen Maeda (Andy LeFort), sisters Jean Maeda and Marilyn Jarboe (Robert), sister-in-law Elaine Angelo (Dennis), and extended family. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Takashi. Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family would welcome donations in his memory: Amache Historical Society, P. O. Box 259, Granada, CO 81041; Fort Collins Audubon Society, P. O. Box 271968, Fort Collins, CO 80527; Sepsis Alliance, 3180 University, Ste. 235, San Diego, CA 92104.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020