Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Foundations Church
1380 N. Denver Ave.
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Frei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Phillip Frei


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Phillip Frei Obituary
Ronald Phillip Frei

Loveland - Ron P. Frei, 68, of Loveland, entered eternal life February 26, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1950 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Marie and Clayton Frei. The Frei Family moved to Loveland in 1953, where he was raised and graduated in 1968 from Loveland High School.

Ron worked at, owned and operated T&T Tire for over 50 years. Ron married Terry Tideman in October 1969 in Loveland, CO, they raised three wonderful children: Rob, Missy and Rick.

Ron is survived by his three children Rob and wife Christi Frei, Melissa and husband Chris Frei-Purcell, Rick and husband Nadeem Bridi; brother Gary and wife Janet; sister Carol Goettsche and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Clayton and sister Phyllis Krieger.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday March 9, 2019 at Foundations Church - 1380 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO. Memorials may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Viegut Funeral Home - 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Ron lived life fully and generously. If all the love in his life could have saved him, he would have lived to be a thousand. The love he put into this world will live forever. The world was a better place because we were all blessed to have him in it.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now