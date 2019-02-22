|
|
Ronald William Young
Fort Collins - Ronald William Young, passed away at his residence in Fort Collins, CO at the age of 75 after a long battle with COPD. Ron was born March 14, 1943, in Ames, Iowa. Ron graduated from Ames High school in 1961 and later graduated from the American Institute of Business. Ron was married in 1963 and welcomed a son, Mark Young, on August 30, 1966. Ron joined the Army Reserves in 1968. Ron was married again in 1984 and moved to Fort Collins, CO where he welcomed a daughter, Shauna Young, on June 22, 1985. Ron proudly owned and operated Asphalt Concrete Services until 2016 when he retired. Ron was an avid Harley rider and car enthusiast. Throughout the 1990's, Ron fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a race car driver after restoring a 1967 Pontiac Firebird. Ron spent some of his later years fulfilling another dream of traveling in his RV to Arizona in the winters where he enjoyed spending time with lifelong friends. In the summers and his last years, Ron stayed in Fort Collins where he spent time riding his Harley and spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren. Ron will be remembered by his sister Cheryl Olson, son Mark Young, daughter Shauna young, grandsons Giovanni Morris and Cannon Richards, and longtime/lifelong friends whom he loved very much. Ron was predeceased in death by his mother Lynn "Lena" Young, Father Donald Young, and brother Rusty Young. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2pm at the Rio Grande Agave Room, 149 W Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019