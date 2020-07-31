Rose Fiermonte



Fort Collins - Rose went home to be with her loving husband of 73 years on June 24, 2020, just three weeks after he left us. It was a beautiful love story, they met at a roller rink near Bronx, New York when she was 15 and he was 18 and they married in 1947. She and Frank retired from Fairfield County, Connecticut to Ft. Collins, Colorado in 1995.



Rose was a most loving, beautiful, kind and caring woman. She was so magnetic, everyone she met became an instant friend. She lit up the room when she walked through the door, with her smile and happy disposition... people just gravitated towards her. Born in the Bronx, she was one of seven children, delivered into the world at home on Christmas eve 1928.



A loving wife and mother, aunt, an incredible Italian cook and extremely artistic, her love seemed boundless and unconditional. Rose was a lover of people, all people. Wherever she was, whomever she met, she would always offer a welcoming smile and a friendly conversation that would quite often, express her heartfelt 'love' for them in the complements she offered. And many of her innocent comments would draw enough laughter to brighten someone's day and leave a legacy memory for them to enjoy. She was always ready to make some coffee and serve you lunch. She enjoyed playing cards, loved to sit outside in the sunshine and always made sure we were all fed. Rose was an amazing mother with enough love and warmth in her heart to share with anyone who needed it.



Rose's love of family was a strong primary motivator in her life. It moved her to grow and succeed personally and professionally. She was an intelligent and ambitious woman, moving up in her career in insurance, from a secretary to the GM, to claims adjuster and paralegal. She was a class act, one of a kind, Mother, friend, teacher...beautiful inside and out. She will be missed.



Rose is survived by her daughter Jeanne Fiermonte and son Francis Fiermonte of California and daughter Denise Pozvek and son-in-law Jeff Pozvek of Fort Collins, Colorado. To be in the presence of Rose was often as if one was in the presence of an angel, or in the least, a friend of the angels.









