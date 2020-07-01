1/
Roy Gene Underdown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Gene Underdown

Fort Collins - Roy Gene Underdown of Fort Collins, CO died Thursday June 11, 2020. He was 75 years old. Roy was born in Fort Collins to George and Glenna Underdown on June 23, 1944. He was a wonderful father, grand father, great grand father, and a friend to many.

Roy is survived by his children, Paul and Holly, and sister Cora Canterbury. He is also survived by grand children Chantel, Chrystina, and Chay, and great grand children Zavian, Kiarra, Daysen, Dominic, and Donovan. The family will be holding a private memorial at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved