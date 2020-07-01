Roy Gene Underdown



Fort Collins - Roy Gene Underdown of Fort Collins, CO died Thursday June 11, 2020. He was 75 years old. Roy was born in Fort Collins to George and Glenna Underdown on June 23, 1944. He was a wonderful father, grand father, great grand father, and a friend to many.



Roy is survived by his children, Paul and Holly, and sister Cora Canterbury. He is also survived by grand children Chantel, Chrystina, and Chay, and great grand children Zavian, Kiarra, Daysen, Dominic, and Donovan. The family will be holding a private memorial at a future date.









