Roy N. Mabis
Fort Collins - Roy N. Mabis, 69, was a resident of Fort Collins, La Salle, and Wiggins Colorado. Roy passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Cheyenne VA Medical Center. He was a member of the United States Army and served his time in Vietnam honorably with valor, receiving numerous awards, citations, commendations, and medals: including a Bronze Star. After returning from the war, he worked in the family business in Illinois and continued after moving to Colorado in 1976, as a mechanic, shop owner, and tow truck driver. In his later years, he co-operated a food concession stand outside of Home Depot in Loveland CO with his Father until he retired.
Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. At the VA, he became known as the Puzzle Whisperer, putting together the most complex and mind-blowing jigsaw puzzles.
Roy was unmarried with no children and is survived by his Farther Harry Mabis Sr., Brother Harvey Mabis, Sisters; Virginia Horner, Nilia Walter, and Becky Shannon and 9 Nephews and Nieces with 6 Grand Nephews and Nieces. Roy was preceded in death by his Mother Betty (Young) Mabis, Brothers; Harry Jr., Robert, and Charles Mabis.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
