Russell Hunter, Jr.
Fort Collins - Born July 24, 1930 and died May 11, 2019. Russ moved his family from Council Grove, Kansas to Fort Collins, CO in January 1960 and was a part of a growing community. He was the regional salesman for the Standard Oil Company and after a few years he changed career paths and began working for Bartran Homes. Later on he founded Russ Hunter Realty and eventually found his career home with The Group.
He was preceded in death by his son Gregory, parents, Russell and Edna, brothers, Lloyd and his spouse Helen, Don and his spouse Virginia, and most recently his brother Calvin.
He is survived by his sister Shirley Hickman, son Stephen and his wife Peggy, daughters Cheryl and Nancy, 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sisters in law Darlene Meyer and Carol Lee and spouse Roger. Along with numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, wonderful friends and colleagues.
He loved life, family and friends.
The family requests In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: St. John's Lutheran Church Foundation or Grace Christian Church #92.
Russ's wishes were to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held: Saturday July 6, 2019 at the Timberline Church in Ft. Collins, CO at 10:00 a.m.
Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 2, 2019