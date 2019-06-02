|
Ruth Ann Powers
Laramie, WY - Ruth Ann Powers, 66, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Ruth was born on February 18, 1953, in White Plains, New York, to H. Wayne and Hilda Powers. The family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Ruth attended Colorado State University. Later, Ruth graduated from UNC in Greeley with a Masters in Biomechanical Kinesiology. She worked for many years as a technical writer for various IT software manuals. Ruth had also taught at Front Range Community College, and was a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship.
Ruth called several places home over the years, including Livermore, Wyoming, and Europe. She eventually settled down in Laramie, Wyoming. Ruth studied the art of Classical Dressage with Egon von Neindorff in Karlsruhe, Germany, and with Swiss Dressage Champion Claire Koch. She also studied Western Horsemanship with Charlie Hill and Ray Hunt. She was a talented chef, enjoyed reading and equestrian events, and trained both horses and dogs. Ruth loved her peaceful life and lived her life her way.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Paul Powers, and sister Janet Macpherson. Ruth is survived by her sister N. Louise (Curtis) Powers-Ackley, nephew Spencer Powers Ackley, niece Melinda Macpherson, horses Lelkesh and Zen, and her dogs Zeiner and Pete.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 2, 2019