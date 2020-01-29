|
Ruth Besel
Fort Collins - Ruth Esther Besel was born on a farm near Holdrege, Nebraska to S. Rodger and Esther (Swenson) Carlson on November 27, 1922. She married Arthur Besel on June 29, 1947 and they later moved to Ft. Collins in 1958 where they became active members at St. John's Lutheran Church. Ruth died on January 19, 2020 at the Terry Lake Assisted Living Home at the age of 97 years. She is survived by three sons, Rev. Gordon and Shirley Besel of Anna, Texas, Ross and Dana Besel of Pocatello, Idaho, and Rev. Keith and Mary Beth Besel of Broomfield, Colorado; one brother, Dr. Earl and Sharon Carlson of Topeka, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held for Ruth on Saturday, February 1 at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 305 E. Elizabeth Street in Ft. Collins. It will be preceded by a time of visitation at 10 AM at the church. The graveside service will be held at 2 PM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 8426 S. College Avenue, Ft. Collins. Memorials have been designated to St. John's Foundation at St. John's Lutheran Church, 305 E. Elizabeth St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524. To view full obituary, please visit www.resthavencolorado.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020