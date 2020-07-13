Ruth George
Fort Collins - Ruth Catherine George, age 94 of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away July 10, 2020 at her home.
Ruth Meyer was born July 17, 1925 in North Java, New York to Isidore and Eva Meyer. She was the middle child of seven children. She lived most of her life in North Java and moved to Fort Collins in 2001.
She and J. Raymond George were married May 27, 1944 and together they have 8 children. Ruth and Ray were dairy farmers. Ray died in March of 1965 and Ruth continued the work on the farm until her retirement.
Ruth enjoyed playing contract bridge, making rosaries, cooking, china painting, playing the organ, and volunteering at church.
She is survived by her eight children, Judy (John) Chianese, Joseph (Ann) George, David (Cindy) George, Beverly George, Charles (Barbara) George, Marilou George, Virginia George and Philip (Mary) George; thirteen grandchildren; 12 ½ great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband J. Ray, Ruth was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, William, James, Robert and Richard Meyer; and her sister, Henrietta Romesser.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Due to attendance limitations, live streaming will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/saintjosephcatholicchurchfc
In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested that any memorial donations please be made to St. Joseph Parish, 101 N. Howes St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524 or to Catholic Charities of Larimer County, 460 Linden Center Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80524 or c/o Goes Funeral Care in her name.
to see Ruth's full obituary and to share thoughts, memories and condolences with her family.