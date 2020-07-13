1/
Ruth George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth George

Fort Collins - Ruth Catherine George, age 94 of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away July 10, 2020 at her home.

Ruth Meyer was born July 17, 1925 in North Java, New York to Isidore and Eva Meyer. She was the middle child of seven children. She lived most of her life in North Java and moved to Fort Collins in 2001.

She and J. Raymond George were married May 27, 1944 and together they have 8 children. Ruth and Ray were dairy farmers. Ray died in March of 1965 and Ruth continued the work on the farm until her retirement.

Ruth enjoyed playing contract bridge, making rosaries, cooking, china painting, playing the organ, and volunteering at church.

She is survived by her eight children, Judy (John) Chianese, Joseph (Ann) George, David (Cindy) George, Beverly George, Charles (Barbara) George, Marilou George, Virginia George and Philip (Mary) George; thirteen grandchildren; 12 ½ great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband J. Ray, Ruth was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, William, James, Robert and Richard Meyer; and her sister, Henrietta Romesser.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Due to attendance limitations, live streaming will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/saintjosephcatholicchurchfc

In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested that any memorial donations please be made to St. Joseph Parish, 101 N. Howes St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524 or to Catholic Charities of Larimer County, 460 Linden Center Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80524 or c/o Goes Funeral Care in her name.

Please go to www.goesfuneralcare.com to see Ruth's full obituary and to share thoughts, memories and condolences with her family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goes Funeral Care & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved