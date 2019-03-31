|
Ruth Minter
Loveland - Ruth Minter, 89, passed away peacefully at home March 15, 2019. Born in Iowa, she loved to travel the world, spend time at the family cabin, be a B&B hostess, as well as a loving wife and mother. Her smile and laughter touched many and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Ruth is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Plymouth Congregational UCC Church, 916 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO on Saturday April 13 at 11:00 am. Gifts made in her memory may be sent to the Plymouth Congregational UCC Endowment Fund, 916 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 31, 2019