Ruth Morris Leinhart
Fort Collins - Ruth Morris Leinhart passed from life on this Earth on the evening of March 24, 2020, after a gradual decline in health. Ruth was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on January 20, 1919. She was the last survivor of 13 children. In her younger years, life was happily filled with family, trips to the Jersey shore, cooking, and tap dancing. She was the mother of seven (all boys), the grandmother of ten, and great grandmother of four. Ruth survived the death of two husbands.
Ruth moved to Fort Collins to be closer to family when she was 89 years old. She enjoyed many activities while she lived here including water aerobics (until she was 95!). Her later years were spent enjoying Wii Bowling, Bingo, knitting, and crocheting! She enjoyed the many visits from family and friends. She also loved her friends, "the girls" at New Mercer Commons.
A private family memorial service was held on March 30, 2020 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel.
Ruth's motto through aging was always, "Don't be cryin' when I'm gone!" Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 27 to Apr. 1, 2020