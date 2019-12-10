Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Denver, CO
Sadie Falk Johnson

Sadie Falk Johnson Obituary
Sadie Falk Johnson

Fort Collins - Sadie Falk Johnson, 102, a WWII veteran, passed away December 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.

Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
