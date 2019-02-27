|
|
Sandra J. Brug
Windsor - Sandy Brug, 67, of Windsor, passed away on February 23, 2019. Sandra Joyce Brug was born in Windsor on June 22, 1951 to Phillip Brug and Lydia (Weinmeister) Brug. She attended Windsor schools and Colorado State University where she graduated with a B.A. in Social Sciences, with Honors.
Sandy worked at Morgan Library at Colorado State University for 36 years. In 1997, she suffered an unusual medical event that left her using a wheel chair. This didn't stop Sandy. She continued working at the CSU Library until her retirement in 2011.
After retirement, Sandy spent countless hours volunteering with the Windsor-Severance Historical Society, the Town of Windsor Museum and Windsor-Severance Fire Museum. She played a significant role in the Historical Society's recent commission of a bronze statue to be placed in Boardwalk Park honoring the pioneers of Windsor. She also served on the Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation and Cultural Advisory Board.
Sandy is survived by her sister Kathy Moore, nieces and nephews Craig Moore, Cheryl Stimson, Ron (Kim) Derr, Steve (Joan) Derr, Alan Derr, Dean (Jill) Derr, and Carrie (David) Synder, numerous great nieces and nephews, "The Cousins" - Ruth, Roger and Judy Firestien, and her beloved dogs Toby, Gibbs and Abby.
Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents, Phillip and Lydia Brug, aunt and uncle, George and Mollie Brug, and a sister, Phyllis Derr.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 28, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Services - Drake Road Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526. A private family inurnment will be at Windsor Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations made be made to the Windsor-Severance Historical Society at P.O. Box 442, Windsor, CO 80550 or the Weld County Humane Society at 1602 42nd Street, Evans, CO 80620 or in care of Allnutt Funeral Services.
Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 27, 2019