Sandra Michelle Trippel


1967 - 2020
Fort Collins - Sandra (Sandy) Michelle Trippel, 53, of Fort Collins, passed away May 21, 2020 at a local hospital.

Sandra was born April 7, 1967 in Fort Collins, Colorado to William and Jennifer Trippel. She is survived by one sibling, Theresa Whyard.

Sandra worked for 19 years in the Colorado State University Pathology Department. She was also a graduate of Rocky Mountain High School where she twirled baton at sporting events throughout her high school career.

A private, family only service will be held due to current COVID-19 restriction. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at Timberline Church at a later date to be announced once gathering restrictions have been lifted.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Trippel Family, in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 27 to May 31, 2020
