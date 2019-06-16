|
|
Sara Frances Geal, 40, died unexpectedly June 3, 2019 from a medical condition. She was a devoted daughter, caring sister, loyal friend, and dedicated mother. Her many journeys began in Laramie, Wyoming in 1979. She moved with her family to Southern California, where she would return in later years to earn a degree in Psychology from the University of California –San Diego. After graduation she spent time working with autistic children as part of a research program at UCSD. Her passions in life were music, creative arts, and love for all of God's critters and creation. Sara touched the lives of many people, she never met a person she didn't love and truly care about. During her time in Fort Collins, Colorado, she joined the Open Stage Theater, where she developed her passion for theater, eventually overcoming her shyness, performing on stage in local productions. Sara was a talented pianist, and enjoyed composing songs to frighten her younger brother. Sara worked part time in the floral industry and loved working with beautiful flowers. Sara is preceded in death by her older sister Jeni, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She leaves behind the love of her life her son Elvis Lanham, her parents George and Sally, her brother George III, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and the extended Lanham family. She will be missed by her family and numerous friends across the country. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Sara to Open Stage Theater, Fort Collins, Colorado (openstage.com) or Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org). Memorial services to be announced at a future date. Visit www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com to post condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 16, 2019