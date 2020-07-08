Satone Mallory



Merle Satone (Stoddard) Mallory of Ft. Collins, CO passed away peacefully June 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Satone was born in Canandaigua, NY on December 14, 1920 to Stanley Stoddard and Merle Marie McCall. She graduated from Oberlin College in 1942 with a double degree in Music and English Literature. She taught school and was the music director in Hood River, OR before her marriage to Bob Mallory, in 1946. They raised their family while living in Casper, WY, Calgary, AB and Denver, CO. They moved to Ft. Collins in 1993 to be near family.



Satone enjoyed dancing and art, and participated in spiritual dance with her church in Denver. She was a docent at the Denver Art Museum for many years. Whenever she met new people, she would always ask where they were born and quickly learn about their family and become friends. She lived her last few years at New Mercer Commons assisted living in Ft. Collins.



Satone is survived by her sister Ann Feltham, daughter Linda Burnham and son Rob Mallory (Marcia Patton-Mallory) and daughter-in-law Eileen Mallory; grand children Dustin Mallory (Christene Mallory), Jes Miles (Tommy Miles), Robert Mallory, and Paul Mallory (Kelly Landeen); and great grand children Alexis, Cayden and Brooke Mallory.



She is proceeded in death by her daughter Susan, son Doug and husband Bob Mallory.









