Scott Daniel Butterfield
Austin, MN - Scott Daniel Butterfield, age 61 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Scott was born December 4, 1958 in Faribault, Minnesota, to Marvin and Carol (Bremer) Butterfield. He was a 1977 graduate from Medford High School. In 1985, Scott was united in marriage to Sheila Boran. Together they had one daughter, Kaely. They later divorced. Scott worked for Met-Co Cons and then Gray companies building Hardees, which took him to Colorado in 1984. He then moved to Missouri for a few years before returning to Minnesota to be closer to his family. On September 15, 2016, he married Cindy (McGowan) Aamot in Owatonna, Minnesota. Scott loved and lived life to the fullest, even while battling stage 4 colon cancer for four years. He enjoyed horseback riding, grilling, cooking, anything outdoors, and shopping/bargain hunting. His greatest pride was being a Butterfield. He loved his family and enjoyed nothing more than "throwing some food on the grill" and getting together with friends and family. Scott loved making people laugh. He was a true friend to all he met, whether you just met him or have known him forever. "By golly" he was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. "Sonny Boy" has reunited with his "Pops."
Survivors include his mother, Carol Butterfield of Owatonna, MN; the love of his life, Cindy Butterfield of Austin, MN; daughter, Kaely Butterfield of Fort Collins, CO; brother, Todd (Jeanne) Butterfield of Medford, MN; sisters, Julie (Paul) Gray of Faribault, MN, Shelley (Keith) McColley of Arizona, and Kari (Terry) Yule of Medford, MN. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Butterfield; father-in-law Marlow McGowan; one niece, Miranda Lea Butterfield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020