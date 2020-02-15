Resources
Sharon Page Anderson

Sharon Page Anderson Obituary
Sharon Page Anderson

Aurora - Sharon Page Anderson was born August 2, 1928 and passed away on January 25, 2020 in Aurora, CO at the age of 91. Raised in Johnstown and was preceded in death by her four younger brothers Norman, Gilbert, Phillip and Brent Page, and husband Glenn R. Anderson. She is survived by her children Mark Traver of Ft. Collins, Jan Traver of Aurora and Melissa Groven of Loveland.

Please honor her with a donation to the or Foothills Gateway in Ft. Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
