|
|
Shawn Patrick (Tick) Steffen
Cheyenne - Shawn Patrick (Tick) Steffen passed away unexpectedly March 4th in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the age of 53.
Shawn was born in Yankton, South Dakota on March 30, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Steffen; maternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Turner; and sister, DeLee Steffen, all of Yankton.
Surviving Shawn are his mother, Sharon Steffen-Baker (John Baker) of Olathe, Kansas; his children, Nicholas and Maddison Steffen; and his wife, Renae Steffen, all of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Shawn was a Master Carpenter and Premier Fisherman who loved hunting and the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 9th from 2-4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 1900 East 21st Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001.
Friends who wish may contribute to http://www.gofundme.com/shawn-steffen-memorial.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019