Sherry "Lynn" Wallace
Fort Collins - Lynn died February 22, 2019. Lynn passed after battling multiple illnesses. She met all challenges with, "well what do we do next", never down no matter what was thrown her way. Never married, Lynn was happy spending time with and entertaining family members as she traveled the states. At the time of her death Lynn was living at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her "peeps" took loving care of her till the end. Lynn's humor, positive mindset and southern charm touched all she came in contact with. Lynn loved sports and coached soft ball and other women's sports in North Carolina where she grew up. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and beating Auburn, Roll Tide. Her ashes will be spread, by family, as she lived coast to coast. A soul much missed on earth, but fun has been taken up a notch in heaven.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 3, 2019