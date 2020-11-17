Shirley Ann Honstein
Fort Collins - Shirley Ann Honstein of Fort Collins passed away on November 14, 2020, after a long and love-filled life. She was 85.
Shirley was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, on September 7, 1935, to Ed and Amelia (Suppes) Honstein. In 1944, Shirley's family moved to a farm east of Fort Collins and established Honstein's Dairy, where she began her life-long career of being a dairyman.
Shirley loved her farm life, her friends, and her family, and she especially loved all of the children in the family. Days with Aunt Shirley included games of Old Maid, Crazy 8's, Yahtzee, or Scrabble; delicious treats of krautburgers, grebel, rivel kuchen, and cookies; riding in the farm truck and forking hay to the cows, gathering eggs, and lots of teasing and laughter. She was always ready with a smile and ready for some good-natured fun.
"Aunt" Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Amelia Honstein, and her sister, Jean White. She is survived by her brother Lyle (Dianne) Honstein of Loveland; nieces Jill (Darrell) Blum and Elaine (Gus) Steneck of Eaton; nephews Mark (Lorri) Honstein of North Dakota, Dale (Gail) White, and Charlie White of Nevada; seven grandnieces, five grandnephews, five great-grandnieces, three great-grandnephews, and dear cousins near and far.
A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
