Shirley Holtcamp
Clovis, New Mexico - Shirley Frances Holtcamp, of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at home with family on May 3, 2019 from Parkinson's disease.
Shirley was born in Waverly, Colorado on December 24, 1931 to George Meyer and Eva Schmunk Meyer, the youngest of six children. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. While in high school she met Charles Holtcamp of Buckeye, Colorado. They were married on August 6, 1950. They farmed in the Buckeye area until 1985 when they moved to Clovis, New Mexico.
She is survived by her husband Charles of Clovis, New Mexico, son Stephen of Mead, Colorado, and daughter Cheryl Walker (Douglas) of Portales, New Mexico, sister Rufina Kaltenberger of Windsor, Colorado, and brother Arthur Meyer of Wellington, Colorado. She was predeceased by siblings Leona Kline, Harry Meyer, and Lenard Meyer.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Stuart. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Presbyterian Health Care Hospice in Clovis, New Mexico. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 8 to May 12, 2019