Shirley Ogren Pabo
Hilton, NY - Shirley Ogren Pabo, 92, a long-time resident of Hilton, NY, died peacefully in the presence of family on June 16, 2019. Shirley is survived by her daughters Claudia and Marcia; her sons Carl and Eric, her brother Don, and by eight loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Shirley was a remarkably intelligent, kind, and thoughtful person. Gifted in many different areas, and always considerate of others, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Shirley was born in Trenton, NJ in 1926. In 1944, she graduated from George School (a Quaker high school), and then earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell University in 1948. She graduated at the top of her engineering class, and, twenty years later, was duly inducted into the Tau Beta Pi honor society as the world started to catch up with Shirley.
Soon after graduation from Cornell, she married Waldemar Pabo, who had been a classmate in the engineering program. They moved to the Rochester area, and Shirley worked for several years as a research lab technician at Eastman Kodak. She was a devoted wife and mother, and an active volunteer at the Hilton Baptist Church. She had a wide-ranging curiosity and a deep spiritual sense (studying Swedish and Russian, or reading the Bible whenever she could find a few moments for herself). She loved sewing and knitting and other crafts; and loved cross-country skiing and sailing.
As her children graduated from high school and left for college, Shirley went back to school, earning a Master of Divinity in 1983 from Colgate Rochester Divinity School (again excelling in her studies) and she was ordained as a member of the American Baptist clergy. She served as an interim pastor for many years and chaired various regional committees for the church.
Shirley stayed in Hilton for several years after her husband Walt died in 2007; she then moved to Marcia's home in New Hampshire, and finally moved to Fort Collins, Colorado near Eric, entering an assisted living facility run by the Good Samaritan Society.
We are grateful for all the loving care that Shirley received from the staff at Good Samaritan (and from Eric's wife Karla!), and grateful for all the new friendships she made in these final years of her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Good Samaritan, in the chapel where Shirley loved to sing hymns and other songs with the group led by her dear friend Em. Shirley will be laid to rest with Walt near Hilton, returning to that gentle land of apple trees, alfalfa, corn, and lilacs, amidst the fields and woods that she loved so well.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 27 to June 30, 2019