Sonia Houdeshell
Wellington - 10/19/1942 - 2/27/2020
Sonia was born and raised in York, PA to Howard and Helen (Hoke) Stough. She was raised by her grandparents, Dora and Curtis Stough from age 2, while her father was in the Navy serving in WWII.
Sonia graduated from Manchester High School in 1960 and from York Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 as an RN. She was a dedicated nurse for 30 years and her patients appreciated her loving care.
Sonia was very active in church activities while attending Zion Lutheran Church in Wellington, along with many community activities during her younger years. She initiated "Miss Well-O-Rama" with her friend Donna Hehn. She was a member of Word of Life in Fort Collins, CO in later years. Sonia was always up for road trip or Sunday drive and especially enjoyed Estes Park. She was famous for her perfect angel food cakes. Even up to her death, Sonia never said good bye, always "another day".
Ralph and Sonia married in 1963. After Ralph was drafted in 1966, she followed him to Colorado Springs, CO, then Fort Sill, OK. After returning to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Ralph was sent to Vietnam and Sonia returned to York, PA.
Upon returning from Vietnam, Ralph and Sonia moved back to the state they fell in love with, landing in Wellington, CO, where they have lived for the past 50 years. They had two children, David and Melissa. Sonia spent many years in the stands, being their biggest cheerleader.
In 1995, Sonia suffered major brain damage due to a car accident. Ralph was her caregiver until her cancer diagnosis and surgery in May 2019. Since that time Sonia has resided at Butterfly Gardens in Wellington until her passing. As a family, we have appreciated the loving care and attention they gave her.
Sonia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband - Ralph Houdeshell, son-David (Lori) Houdeshell of Fort Collins, CO, daughter-Melissa (Brian) Poletti of Flagstaff, AZ, three grandsons-James, John, and Joseph Houdeshell of Fort Collins, CO, and all family and friends who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please make to donations to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525 or to a .
The family wishes to invite you to a Memorial service at Bohlender Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 4 pm. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020