1/1
Stacey L. Bartlett-Heywood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacey L. Bartlett-Heywood, 58, passed away peacefully in her home in Wellington, Colo. on September 3, 2020. She was born to Billy and Shirley Bartlett on June 14, 1962 in Rockdale, Texas. She traveled frequently in her younger years before moving to Fort Collins in 1996, a place she dearly loved. She served as the biological and dangerous goods shipper at the Centers for Disease Control for 23 years.

Stacey was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Tim Heywood of Wellington, Colo.; daughter, Shanna Troncoso (Andrew), of Fort Collins, Colo.; son, David Beecher (Noel) of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren, Maya and Leon Troncoso; brother and sister; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Bartlett; and mother, Shirley Shoemaker. A small family service is planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved