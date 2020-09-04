Stacey L. Bartlett-Heywood, 58, passed away peacefully in her home in Wellington, Colo. on September 3, 2020. She was born to Billy and Shirley Bartlett on June 14, 1962 in Rockdale, Texas. She traveled frequently in her younger years before moving to Fort Collins in 1996, a place she dearly loved. She served as the biological and dangerous goods shipper at the Centers for Disease Control for 23 years.



Stacey was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Tim Heywood of Wellington, Colo.; daughter, Shanna Troncoso (Andrew), of Fort Collins, Colo.; son, David Beecher (Noel) of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren, Maya and Leon Troncoso; brother and sister; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Bartlett; and mother, Shirley Shoemaker. A small family service is planned.









