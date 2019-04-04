|
|
Stacy Lou Ann Gordon
Seven Lake - Stacy Lou Ann Gordon, age 35 of Seven Lake passed away on Friday March 29th, 2019 at her home.
Stacy was born on July 15, 1983 in Irving, Texas to Carol Ann Peterman and Dennis Dean Jay. She graduated from Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, CO in 2001. She was a talented Softball Player and Cheerleader. She married her high school sweetheart Braden Gordon on February 8, 2003. Stacy enjoyed life to the fullest she loved the outdoors including fishing, hiking, gardening, playing in the snow, boating, swimming and especially loved the beach. Her love of traveling started as a kid when her and her family spent a lot of time in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. Since then she has been to several countries and all over the US. Her absolute favorite place was Crete Greece. While at home her passions were cooking, watching scary movies and being a coach detective while watching crime shows like SVU and the ID channel. She loved Sunday race day watching Nascar on TV but especially enjoyed going to Talladega races. She enjoyed being social including going to concerts, having cook outs and being surrounded by friends and family. Her love of Softball never ended she continued this love by coaching and supporting her girls during games and practices. Her voice was heard by many at games cheering on her girls. Those close to Stacy got to see her quick wit and how she mastered the art of sarcasm. She loved using movie quotes in her humor to make others smile. That was her passion, making everyone around her happy and always smiling. Her favorite colors were Red, Black and Jimmy Johnson Blue. Stacy was licensed Insurance Broker and was employed by First Casualty Insurance in Southern Pines NC.
She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years Braden Wayne Gordon of Seven Lakes, NC. Their 3 girl Trista Lindsey Gordon, Leah McKenzie Gordon and Payton Ashley Gordon. She is also survived by her mother Carol Buck of Southern Pines, NC and Father Dennis Jay and his wife Susan, of Centennial CO. Her Brothers Michael Jay and wife Jevonne of Vass NC, Mark Jay and wife Shanna of Ft. Meyers FL.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorial contribution in memory of Stacy may be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/donations-in-memory-of-stacy-gordon
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019